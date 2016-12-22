This season's drink of choice: Eggnog

SEATTLE, WA - Here to celebrate the holidays with eggnog and treats is Andy Burton from The Upstairs bar in Belltown. See how the eggnog aficionado whips up a decadent holiday cocktail!

All recipes and methods created by Andy Burton

Eggnog Base

12 eggs + 12 oz heavy cream + 6 oz simple syrup yields 32oz of “mix”

You can add a couple pinches of nutmeg and a spoonful of cinnamon and drink this “nonalcoholic” eggnog as-is.

Simple Syrup: 2 C. Hot Water + 2 C. sugar.

Note: To make a drinkable nonalcoholic, add milk to desired thickness, 2 pinches of nutmeg & a teaspoon of cinnamon. Pour over ice and garnish with cinnamon and nutmeg.

“The Upstairs Eggnog”

Method: Add 6oz Kraken Spiced Rum to 8oz Mix, shake over ice, and strain into bucket glassware. Add fresh ice. Garnish with cinnamon and nutmeg. Makes 4 servings.

“The Firlock Eggnog” –

Note: Firlock is a breakfast beverage made with coldbrew, sugar, and Fernet Branca, which is an Italian bitters with a minty finish. The sugar really brings out the mint in the Fernet which pairs nicely with the creamy eggnog mix. We’ll use coffee liqueur to cover the sweetness and the coldbrew.

Method: Add 3oz Fernet Branca, 2oz New Deal Coffee Liqueur to 6oz mix, shake over ice, and strain into coupe glassware. Garnish with fresh mint sprig. Serves 4

“Winter Ale Nog” –

Note: Lower Alcohol Eggnog. Eggnog can be made with lower alcohol ingredients, such as sherry, wine, or strong ale. We’re going to use Sam Smith Winter Ale as the alcohol and flavor base for this one. Nog originally meant a strong ale, or Noggin’ referred to a small cup from which beverages were consumed. Only the upper class would have access to all of the rich ingredients found in eggnog.

Method: Add 8oz mix to tin, shake over ice, and strain into 4 bucket glassware. Add 2oz Sam Smith Winter Ale to each glass, fill with fresh ice. Garnish with cinnamon and nutmeg. Serves 4.

