This mama's boy kicks butt in the octagon

A Port of Seattle firefighter is heating up the octagon as an up and coming MMA fighter. Joey "Mama's Boy" Pierotti is on a five fight winning streak, and just signed a multi-fight contract with Combat Games. He's got passion for fighting, but his nickname shows where his heart lies.

Joey and his mother, Diane Mills, joined Margaret to chat about juggling firefighting and MMA, Joey's athletic background and training regimen, and offer insight to moms whose children are interested in learning more about the types of training needed to pursue MMA.

Joey will take on Andy "The River" Nigretto as the anchor match for COGA 55 Rumble on the Ridge, Saturday, May 20, at Snoqualmie Casino. It's a full card, with the first match scheduled for 8:00pm. CLICK HERE for more information.

