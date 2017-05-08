Think pink with delicious Rose wines

Master of Wine Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan releases her new book, "Rose Wines."

One of 30 people in the U.S. to attain the international title of "Master of Wine," Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan is an expert on all things wine.

Today she talks about Rose wines. From fruity to rich, Rose is not only tasty but relatively affordable. You can learn even more about Rose with her new book "Rose Wines: The Guide to Drinking Pink"

Jennifer has appeared on NBC's Today Show, Rachel Ray and more. Click here to keep up with her latest appearances.

