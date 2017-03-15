KING
The Zaniac's raucous comedy act will have you in stitches

Alex "The Zaniac" Zerbe performs in our studio.

Heidi Eng, KING 3:00 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

SEATTLE - Alex "The Zaniac" Zerbe is no stranger to the spotlight.  Piers Morgan calls this two-time Guinness World Record holder, and Seattle native "The total package."  This "human cartoon" uses Beatboxing, juggling, dancing, singing, music and magic and will have you in stitches.  

The Zaniac will bring his hilarious 60-minute show to The Capitol Theater in Olympia on Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 PM as a fundraiser for Olympia Community School.  

Get out and see him, it's fun for the whole family, and he does not disappoint.  

Connect with The Zaniac  WEB | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

 

 

 

 

