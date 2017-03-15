The Zaniac's raoucous comedy act will have you in stitches

Jim Dever, Alex "The Zaniac" Zerbe, and Suzie Wiley on New Day Northwest

SEATTLE - Alex "The Zaniac" Zerbe is no stranger to the spotlight. Piers Morgan calls this two-time Guinness World Record holder, and Seattle native "The total package." This "human cartoon" uses Beatboxing, juggling, dancing, singing, music and magic and will have you in stitches.

The Zaniac will bring his hilarious 60-minute show to The Capitol Theater in Olympia on Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 PM as a fundraiser for Olympia Community School.

Get out and see him, it's fun for the whole family, and he does not disappoint.

