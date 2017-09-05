The work of local first responders in Houston and other disaster areas

People row boats through floodwaters in Houston caused by Tropical Storm Harvey. (Photo: KING)

When disaster strikes, first responders rush in to save lives. We've seen them in action in Texas since Hurricane Harvey roared through, working around the clock, bringing stranded people and pets to safety. Among them are first responders from Western Washington.

Jody Miller, Deputy Director of King County Office of Emergency Management, and Deputy Ed Troyer, from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, shared more about the work being done by crews in Texas and the wildfires in Central Washington, Oregon, and California, as well as how we may help support responders.

