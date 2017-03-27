The Voice's Gaby Borromeo performs Barbie Girl

Gaby Borromeo performs her acoustic version of, "Barbie Girl".

Gaby Borromeo made quite an impression this season on The Voice. Both coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton wanted her on their teams when she belted out a version of Leona Lewis' song "Happy" during the blind auditions. She joined Team Adam and was eliminated just last week during a Battle with Mark Isaiah. Gaby doesn't consider this a loss, "Everything happens for a reason", she says, and her star will surely continue to rise.

On today's show, Gaby performed her version of, "Barbie Girl", the same song she performed in her auditions for The Voice. We talk to her about her experience there, working with John Legend, and her plans for the future.

