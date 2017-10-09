KING
The Voice contestant Dave Crosby dishes about being an internet sensation!

Heidi Eng, KING 12:05 PM. PDT October 09, 2017

Before landing a spot on Adam Levine’s team on this season of The Voice, contestant Dave Crosby was already making waves as an internet sensation. And he has his 4 year-old daughter to thank for it.

Crosby and his daughter Claire have recorded dozens of duets and other videos to their YouTube channel. Their popular cover of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” has received more than 250 million views! Their popularity on YouTube led to appearances on shows “Little Big Shots” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

 

 

