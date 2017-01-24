SEATTLE - “Fake news” is a trending topic these days and raises a lot of questions regarding trust and authenticity. University of Washington professor and researcher Kate Starbird touches on the many definitions of “fake news,” its effects on mainstream media, and how both technology designers and consumers could address these issues.

As an assistant professor for the Department of Human Centered Design & Engineering and Director of the Emerging Capacities of Mass Participation Laboratory, Starbird researches social media during crisis events including politically-themed conspiracy theories.

