The truth about food myths

Dietitian Carrie Dennett gets to the bottom of some of the biggest food myths on everyone's minds these days.
Some of the myths she discusses include:
- You shouldn't cook with olive oil
- You should avoid white foods (or, "No white at night")
- Soy foods are unhealthy (and cause cancer)
- You should avoid fruit because of the sugar OR eat as much fruit as you want (this second one stems from Weight Watchers calling fruit a "free" food for a long time)
- Coconut oil and butter are good for you
