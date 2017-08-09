KING
Close
Weather Alert Heat Advisory
Close

The truth about food myths

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT August 09, 2017

Dietitian Carrie Dennett gets to the bottom of some of the biggest food myths on everyone's minds these days. 

Some of the myths she discusses include:

  • You shouldn't cook with olive oil
  • You should avoid white foods (or, "No white at night")
  • Soy foods are unhealthy (and cause cancer)
  • You should avoid fruit because of the sugar OR eat as much fruit as you want (this second one stems from Weight Watchers calling fruit a "free" food for a long time)
  • Coconut oil and butter are good for you

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories