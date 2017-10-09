KING
The "Tomorrow" app offers free financial services to families

CEO & founder Dave Hanley introduces us to his app "Tomorrow" and discusses family financial planning.

Joseph Suttner, KING 12:15 PM. PDT October 09, 2017

Tomorrow is a new app working to bring financial security to millions of American families. The app includes your will, trust, and insurance all in one place—so you can make better financial decisions while protecting your family’s future.

CEO & founder of the app Dave Hanley discusses the importance of wills and gives advice on other financial topics American families commonly deal with.

The app is free and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store.

 

