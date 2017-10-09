The new app "Tomorrow" offers families free financial planning.

Tomorrow is a new app working to bring financial security to millions of American families. The app includes your will, trust, and insurance all in one place—so you can make better financial decisions while protecting your family’s future.

CEO & founder of the app Dave Hanley discusses the importance of wills and gives advice on other financial topics American families commonly deal with.

The app is free and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store.

