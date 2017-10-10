The Shirtless Violinist Matthew Olson performs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" on New Day.

Leading the quest to “make classical music sexy”, Matthew Olson is no ordinary musician. More popularly known as “The Shirtless Violinist”, Olson’s trademark is playing his violin - you guessed it - shirtless. He joins us on New Day to perform his newest cover “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.

In addition to generating millions of views online and being featured in various magazines and TV shows, Matthew raises money for people in need. Ironically, he sells t-shirts and donates all of the proceeds to charity.

You can watch the his video for “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, filmed at Mt. Baker, here.

