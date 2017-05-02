The secret to one of the most popular snacks at Safeco Field

Seattle Mariners fans can now find more of our favorite local restaurants and distillers at Safeco Field. And believe it or not, one of the top sellers is toasted grasshoppers with chile-lime salt seasoning from Poquitos. It's so popular, it constantly sells out!

Chef Manny Arce from Poquitos shared the secret to their Capulines and other tasty items on the menu at their restaurant, as well as Safeco Field.

The Mariners open a homestand tonight (Tuesday, May 2), when they take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Safeco Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

