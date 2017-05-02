The secret to one of the most popular snacks at Safeco Field
Seattle Mariners fans can now find more of our favorite local restaurants and distillers at Safeco Field. And believe it or not, one of the top sellers is toasted grasshoppers with chile-lime salt seasoning from Poquitos. It's so popular, it constantly se
KING 11:49 AM. PDT May 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WDFW investigating violent poaching group
-
May Day protests turn violent in Seattle, Olympia
-
SR 20 North Cascades Hwy will reopen later than anticipated
-
25 arrested during May Day riot
-
Family and friends remember Chyna Thomas
-
New KeyArena bids get big-name backing
-
Working Washington Sawant protest
-
Essential oils and the sun do not mix
-
Could Seattle hit 70 degrees this week?
-
May Day protests in Olympia turn violent
More Stories
-
Videos of violent poaching seized by Washington…May. 2, 2017, 3:17 a.m.
-
Seattle high earner income tax passes city council hurdleMay. 2, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
How Seattle's arena fortunes changed one year after…May. 2, 2017, 10:03 a.m.