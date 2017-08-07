KING
Close

The Seahawks love Jeff's Texas Style BBQ, and you just might, too.

Jeff Knoch shares his secret to his Texas style BBQ

Joseph Suttner, KING 4:17 PM. PDT August 07, 2017

Jeff Knoch, founder of Jeff's Texas Style Barbecue shares his inspiration for Texas style BBQ as well as the method he uses to make his barbecue brisket so delicious. His meat is so good it has even caught the attention of the Seattle Seahawks!

Jeff's Texas Style Barbecue 
9214 State Ave Marysville WA
360-386-9489
Dine In, Take Out, Pick Up or Catering
Tuesday – Sunday 11am – 7pm or Sold Out
Closed Mondays

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories