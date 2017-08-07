The Seahawks love Jeff's Texas Style BBQ, and you just might, too.

Jeff Knoch, founder of Jeff's Texas Style Barbecue shares his inspiration for Texas style BBQ as well as the method he uses to make his barbecue brisket so delicious. His meat is so good it has even caught the attention of the Seattle Seahawks!
Jeff's Texas Style Barbecue
9214 State Ave Marysville WA
360-386-9489
Dine In, Take Out, Pick Up or Catering
Tuesday – Sunday 11am – 7pm or Sold Out
Closed Mondays
