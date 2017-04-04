The powerful impact of mentoring students

A Seattle organization gives struggling students the tools they need to succeed, in school and in life. Friends of the Children teams students up with professional mentors, to offer guidance and support.

Mentor Nakeya Isabell and high school student Kalicha Galloway shared more about their experience working together, while Friends of the Children's Executive Director, Kelly Stockman-McKee, shared more about the program's mission,as well as their recent expansion into the foster care system.

Join Friends of the Children at their upcoming Bowling with Friends event: Saturday, April 22nd, at West Seattle Bowl. The event begins at 1:00pm. CLICK HERE for more information and to register.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Friends of the Children

