The power of 'me too'

Stemming from the fall out of the Harvey Weinstein abuse allegations, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted Sunday asking women to simply tweet the hashtag #metoo if they've ever experienced harassment or an assault. The response has been overwhelming.

Janice Palm from Shepherd's Counseling Services and attorney Anne Bremner joined New Day today to help us understand why the words 'me too' are striking such a chord with society right now.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-656-4673.

