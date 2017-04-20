The Pike Place MarketFront makes room for new stalls and more

The Pike Place MarketFront is under construction now and will serve as extra parking for the market, low-income housing and additional market stalls when it opens.

If you've been to the market lately you've probably noticed some construction happening on Western Avenue, an area formerly home to the Municipal Market Building.

The new MarketFront is a multi-purpose complex with everything from new market stalls, to additional parking, low-income senior housing and even 30,000 square feet of public space with gorgeous views of Elliot Bay.

With its grand opening on June 29th, Pike Place Market Foundation board member Ben Franz-Knight comes in to give us all the details on how the new MarketFront will effect your future shopping trips.

For more information on the MarketFront and its grand opening, click here.

