The perfect frozen rose drink for summer weather

This new trendy adult drink is refreshing and delicious! Mixed with vodka and rose, a frosé slushy can be found at Tallulah's café in Capitol Hill, Seattle.

--Hibiscus Rosé Paloma

Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila

Giffard Pamplemousse

Hibiscus Syrup

Lime Juice

Rosé

--Frozen Banana Daiquiri

Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum

Rhum JM Agricole Blanc

Giffard Banane du Brésil

Lime Juice

Simple Syrup

