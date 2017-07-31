KING
The perfect frozen rose drink for summer weather

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 31, 2017

This new trendy adult drink is refreshing and delicious! Mixed with vodka and rose, a frosé slushy can be found at Tallulah's café in Capitol Hill, Seattle. 

--Hibiscus Rosé Paloma
Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila 
Giffard Pamplemousse
Hibiscus Syrup 
Lime Juice 
Rosé
 
--Frozen Banana Daiquiri
Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum 
Rhum JM Agricole Blanc
Giffard  Banane du Brésil
Lime Juice 
Simple Syrup 

