The path to the sold sign: pointers for home sellers

Selling your home is hard, but there are a few easy tips and tricks to ensnare a buyer so you can finally put up that sold sign.

Brooke Davis Realty is a Seattle based team of five brokers. Today, Brooke talks about quick fix-ups that will transform any home for sale, from a fresh coat of paint to switching out dated light fixtures for newer, stylish ones.

Brooke says it's all about helping a potential buyer envision themselves in your home. I's time to take down those family vacation photos and stage a neutral, welcoming space that invites a buyer's imagination to fill it.

