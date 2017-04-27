The Mario Kart franchise races in with its latest game

Nintendo releases its newest game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Friday, April 28th.

MARIO KART'S LATEST GAME - The new, portable Nintendo switch and the latest game in the Mario Kart franchise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are hitting stores.

With the new game you can race opponents anywhere, taking the switch with you. While the game will feature many classic characters like Browser Jr. and King Boo, Deluxe will introduce some new faces.

Manager of Product Marketing, JC Rodrigo, tells us all about the Mario Kart franchise and its latest installment.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe hits stores Friday, April 28th and the switch is available now.

