KING
Close

The latest in orthodontic advancements

Dr. Aaron Molen talks about progressive orthodontics on this New Day segment.

Joseph Suttner and Abby Luschei, KING 2:13 PM. PDT September 25, 2017

SEATTLE - Your smile is one of the first things people see, so you want to make sure you take care of it! Molen Orthodontics strives to provide the highest quality of service for their patients with personalized experiences based on your needs. 

Molen goes beyond teeth with progressive orthodontics, which also focuses on how the teeth interact with lips, cheeks, profiles, and airways. Dr. Aaron Molen visited New Day NW to answer questions about orthodontics, children and retainers.

For more information, visit their website

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories