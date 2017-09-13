The KD Hall Foundation Celebrates Women On The Rise

New Day (Photo: New Day Northwest)

SEATTLE - The KD Hall Foundation’s second annual Women on the Rise conference is this weekend in Seattle. Two keynote speakers Capt. Monica Alexandra, Washington State Patrol, and Capt. Elaine Berryman, Delta Airlines, go into depth on New Day about their experiences working in industries primarily dominated by men.

The conference doubles as a release party for the documentary “Discovering You,” a ﬁlm about ten ambitious women leaders across Washington State

The Women on the Rise conference will be a 1950s-1960s themed red-carpet gala at the Museum of Flight on Friday, September 15th from 5-10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets include a plated dinner, start at $55 for children aged 12-18, $67 for members, $85 for the general public, and $1,000 for a table of 10.

© 2017 KING-TV