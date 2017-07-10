Emily Paster's new book, "The Joys of Jewish Preserving" combines her love of home food preservation with Jewish foods from her childhood. Recipes include an assortment of jams, jellies, pickles, fruit butters, vegetables and more.

One quick and easy recipe to try at home is her Date Jam.

Date Jam Recipe

Ingredients:

Makes 2 pints

2 lb Medjool dates

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 cups water

Zest of 1 orange

Procedure:

1. Pit and chop the dates.

2. In a large saucepan, combine the dates, lemon juice, and cinnamon with 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil.

3. Reduce the heat and simmer until thickened and the dates have broken down about 10 minutes.

4. Remove from the heat and add the orange zest.

5. You can leave the date jam as is or, if you prefer a smoother texture, purée it using an immersion blender or in a food processor for 20 to 30 seconds.

6. Ladle jam into 2 clean and sterilized pint-sized jars. Store in the refrigerator.



