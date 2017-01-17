SEATTLE - Style Editor of 425 Magazine Lauren Foster joins Darcy to talk headshots. Lauren urges that professional headshots are not only for those working the nine to five, but rather anyone on the job hunt or working a part-time or full-time job this year. She explains the importance of having a quality shot (even if it’s from your iPhone) and gives a few essential style tips to stand out in your photo.

