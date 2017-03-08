The importance of early screening to prevent colon cancer

Colorectal cancer is among the leading causes of death in men and women, but it's also one of the easiest to treat, if caught early. Dr. Steven Kaptik, a Board Certified Gastroenterologist at Digestive Health Specialists, shared more about the importance of early screening, especially for those who may be at risk.

