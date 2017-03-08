KING
The importance of early screening to prevent colon cancer

Su Ring, KING 8:52 AM. PST March 08, 2017

Colorectal cancer is among the leading causes of death in men and women, but it's also one of the easiest to treat, if caught early. Dr. Steven Kaptik, a Board Certified Gastroenterologist at Digestive Health Specialists, shared more about the importance of early screening, especially for those who may be at risk.

