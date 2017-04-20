The humorous side of New Day Hot Topics

Comedian Julia Scotti and humorist Dylan Brody joined this week's New Day Hot Topics panel.
Julia is recording a live comedy album for Uproar Entertainment, at Comedy Underground tonight (Thursday, April 20) through Saturday (Apri 22). CLICK HERE for tickets
CLICK HERE to learn more about Julia, and connect with her on Facebook & Twitter: @JuliaScotti4
Check out Dylan's live film, Dylan Brody's Driving Hollywood on NextUp Comedy
CLICK HERE to learn more about Dylan, and connect with him on Facebook & Twitter: @DylanBrody
Here are the stories on this week's Wheel of New Day Hot Topics:
Clear coffee that won't stain your teeth is a thing
Man tries to crowdfund a $15,000 engagement ring for his girlfriend
Disney just opened a dress shop for adults
Daydreaming news anchor loses job, after her blooper goes viral
