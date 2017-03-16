The exhibit Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear 1910 to 2010

The newest exhibit at Auburn’s White River Valley Museum is Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910 to 2010

SEATTLE - The newest exhibit at Auburn’s White River Valley Museum is Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910 to 2010. It spotlights the unique challenges faced by pioneering professional women who followed dreams and necessity to pursue careers and work that was often outside the norm.

The foundation of the exhibit is the collection of Alice and Steve Miller, who have assembled hundred's of women's historic military and nursing uniforms. Eight of the sixteen ensembles on display are on loan from their collection.

Alice Miller visited New Day Northwest with several artifacts from her personal collection:

The TWA Gold Paper Dress

Colonel Vera Jone's Marine uniform underclothes

Cadet Nurse uniform including a series of hats signifying the degree of training a nurse had and where she trained.

The exhibit and these examples demonstrate how much women were held to different standards, which are especially easy to see in dress. women usually obliged and persevered.

The exhibit runs now through June 18, 2017.

