The Dogist

It's Howl-o-ween!

The Dogist himself, Elias Weiss Friedman, is here on New Day to talk about his new book Puppies and give us some tips on taking top-notch dog photos. Puppies features page after page of cuddly faces, floppy ears, and the cutest, most irresistible baby pups. More than 800 pooch pictures make up sections like "Bundled up for Winter" and "Portable Pups". Puppies also includes tips and information for adopting dogs from shelters and taking your puppy to the vet for the first time.

The Dogist has an halloween costume meetup & book signing event today, Thursday, October 26 at 12:30 at the Dogwood Play Park and Bar!

Brandie Ahlgren from CityDog Magazine is also here promoting the magazine's two upcoming canine events! The Howl-at-the-Moon MuttMixer is a dog costume competition tonight, October 26, in Kirkland!

