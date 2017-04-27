The creative mind behind Yellow Submarine, The Jetsons, Flintstones and other classics

The wild imagination of Ron Campbell has helped breathe life into a number of popular cartoons, including The Jetsons, Flintstones, and Scooby Doo. His work on the classic Beatles film, Yellow Submarine, is taking center stage at an exhibit in Bellevue this weekend. And you'll not only get the chance to see his work close up, you might also be able to buy some of his incredible artwork.

Ron shared the inspiration behind his illustrations, as well as his experiences working on such groundbreaking projects.

Check out Ron's incredible artwork at the Gunnar Nordstrom Gallery in Bellevue, Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. Admission is free, and some of his artwork will be available for purchase. CLICK HERE for more information.

© 2017 KING-TV