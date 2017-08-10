The continuing legacy of Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley

For fans of the iconic Seattle rock band, Alice in Chains, this year marks a bittersweet anniversary. It's fifteen years since lead singer Layne Staley passed away from a drug overdose. had he survived, he'd turn fifty on August 22nd. Fans from all over the world will gather in Seattle next weekend for the annual Layne Staley Tribute weekend, ending with a huge concert at The Moore Theatre.

Members of the renowned Alice in Chains tribute band, Jar of Flies, performed a song, then Margaret sat down with Layne's mother, Nancy McCallum, to look back at his musical and personal legacy.

The Layne Staley Tribute weekend begins on Thursday, August 17th, with a gathering at the Seattle Center’s International Fountain at 7:00 pm.

On Friday, August 18th, a concert at The Crocodile will celebrate Seattle’s music scene, with special tributes to Layne, Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, who died in 1990, and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away in May while on tour in Detroit, and others. (7:00 p.m. 2200 Second Ave., Seattle 98121)

The tribute weekend wraps up on Saturday, August 19th, Seattle’s music community will be joined by fans from around the world for Layne Staley Tribute 2017 at The Moore Theatre. The concert will be hosted by renowned Alice in Chains tribute band Jar of Flies, and feature a who’s who of Seattle’s finest rock musicians. (Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and make sure you buy tickets in advance.)

This show benefits the Layne Staley Memorial Fund. Through Therapeutic Health Services, the fund provides hope, education, support, and treatment funds for heroin recovery in the Seattle music community.

