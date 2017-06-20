The cast from Village Theater's 'Dreamgirls' performs

Village Theatre is closing out their season with a bang - the award-winning, show stopping musical Dreamgirls. The show is one of the largest that Village Theatre has ever done,with more than 230 individual costumes. In a sneak preview, stars of the show Angela Birchett, Lauren Du Pree, and Alexandria Henderson visited the New Day Northwest studio to perform the title song, 'Dreamgirls'.
Directed by Steve Tomkins, choreographed by Daniel Cruz, and Music Direction by RJ Tancioco, this powerhouse spectacle of a musical is a audio visual sensation. The musical is scheduled to run May 11 - July 2, 2017 in Issaquah and July 7 - 30th, 2017 in Everett. Visit villagetheatre.org for ticketing information.
DREAMGIRLS
May 11 — July 2, 2017 in Issaquah
July 7 — 30, 2017 in Everett
Francis Gaudette Theatre
(425) 392-2202
303 Front Street North
Issaquah, WA 98027
Everett Performing Arts Center
(425) 257-8600
2710 Wetmore Avenue
Everett, WA 98201
Connect with the Village Theatre via the WEB, FACEBOOK, & INSTAGRAM. #VTDreamgirls
