The cast from Village Theater's 'Dreamgirls' performs

Dreamgirls closes out the 2017 season at the Village Theater (Photo: Custom)

Village Theatre is closing out their season with a bang - the award-winning, show stopping musical Dreamgirls. The show is one of the largest that Village Theatre has ever done,with more than 230 individual costumes. In a sneak preview, stars of the show Angela Birchett, Lauren Du Pree, and Alexandria Henderson visited the New Day Northwest studio to perform the title song, 'Dreamgirls'.

Directed by Steve Tomkins, choreographed by Daniel Cruz, and Music Direction by RJ Tancioco, this powerhouse spectacle of a musical is a audio visual sensation. The musical is scheduled to run May 11 - July 2, 2017 in Issaquah and July 7 - 30th, 2017 in Everett. Visit villagetheatre.org for ticketing information.

May 11 — July 2, 2017 in Issaquah

July 7 — 30, 2017 in Everett

Francis Gaudette Theatre

(425) 392-2202

303 Front Street North

Issaquah, WA 98027

Everett Performing Arts Center

(425) 257-8600

2710 Wetmore Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

Connect with the Village Theatre via the WEB, FACEBOOK, & INSTAGRAM. #VTDreamgirls

© 2017 KING-TV