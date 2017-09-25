The Book Club Seattle: A sisterhood for words

A book club formed by a group of African American women 25 years ago has grown into something much, much more. The Book Club Seattle's members come from all walks of life and over the years, they've celebrated each others' successes and comforted one another in difficult times.

The group has taken vacations together, been featured in authors' books, and even written their own collection of stories, entitled Life Matters.

Longtime members Harriet Slye and Sylvia Bushnell shared more about the book club's history, as well as the importance of groups like theirs to help women find balance in their lives.

Connect with The Book Club Seattle on Facebook.

