Daily fruits and veggies are important but people don't always know the best way to incorporate them into their diet. Elena Razmpoosh with Jujubeet discusses the benefits of juicing and demonstrates how to make some of her favorite recipes so that everyone can have their daily dose of fruits and veggies.

Recipes



Just Beet It – yields approx. 16oz

Ingredients:

½ beet

6 carrots

1 Granny Smith apple

½ lemon or 1oz lemon juice

Procedure:

Wash all produce thoroughly. Put all ingredients through a juicer. Stir mixture before serving. Note, there are lots of different juicers and they all differ slightly in how much juice they yield. Veggies and fruits also come in all shapes and sizes so keep in mind that you may want to make small adjustments to the recipe until you have a juice that tastes right for you

Pineapple and Greens Juice – yields approx. 16oz

Ingredients:

5 sprigs parsley

5 sprigs mint

6 leaves of romaine lettuce

½ cucumber

1 small piece ginger root (1 inch slice)

½ lime

1.5 cups of pineapple chunks

¼ fennel

½ Granny Smith apple

Procedure:

Wash all produce thoroughly. Put all ingredients through a juicer in this order – ginger, greens, lime, fennel, cucumber, pineapple, and apple. Stir mixture before serving. Note, there are lots of different juicers and they all differ slightly in how much juice they yield. \Veggies and fruits also come in all shapes and sizes so keep in mind that you may want to make small adjustments to the recipe until you have a juice that tastes right for you

