Photo: Thinkstock

SEATTLE - Zandi Salstrom, founder of Seattle Expressive Art Therapy, stopped by New Day to discuss the benefits of art therapy.

Salstrom said art classes and art therapy are different. Her approach to art therapy is about communication, so the art does not have to be 'pretty.'

Salstrom also demonstrated the art of Japanese marbling.

Seattle Expressive Art Therapy

1417 NW 54th Street, Suite 472

Seattle, WA 98107

info@SeattleExpressiveArtTherapy.com

© 2017 KING-TV