The benefits of art therapy

Joseph Suttner and Starla Sampaco, KING 11:00 AM. PDT August 16, 2017

SEATTLE - Zandi Salstrom, founder of Seattle Expressive Art Therapy, stopped by New Day to discuss the benefits of art therapy.

Salstrom said art classes and art therapy are different. Her approach to art therapy is about communication, so the art does not have to be 'pretty.' 

Salstrom also demonstrated the art of Japanese marbling.

 

Seattle Expressive Art Therapy
1417 NW 54th Street, Suite 472
Seattle, WA 98107
info@SeattleExpressiveArtTherapy.com

