The Ballard Locks turns 100

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 06, 2017

One of Seattle's unique pieces of infrastructure, The Ballard Locks is celebrating it's 100th birthday today! Jennifer Ott from History Link visits New Day NW studio to share the historical significance of this landmark.

