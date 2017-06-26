The Addicts' Comedy Tour hits Western Washington

Comedians Mark Lundholm and Kurtis Matthews make one stop in Western Washington tonight, Mon 6/26 at Bellevue's The Parlor Live to present The Addicts Comedy Tour.

As both men have now been collectively sober for more than 50 years the show aims to focus on overcoming life's challenges with laughter and strength.

See the Addicts Comedy Tour at The Parlor Live, Monday, Jun 26th, 2017. The show starts at 7:30 PM. 700 Bellevue Way NE #300 Bellevue, WA

