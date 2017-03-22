The ABC's of Clean Eating with Webber Naturals

Dr. Joyce Johnson, Webber Naturals on the ABCs of clean eating.

The term "clean eating" is growing in notoriety in the medical community, but it's not just about dieting. In fact, it relates to creating a healthy and happy lifestyle that is supported through various activities.

"Clean Eating" refers to eating foods in their natural state, as close to the way they were grown as possible, staying away from processed or highly processed foods, and "Unsweetening" your diet.

In this segment, Dr. Joyce Johnson, from Webber Naturals, explains the concept of ‘clean eating” and provides guidelines to help people enjoy the benefits.

Clean eating helps avoid the prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, heart disease, and type two diabetes.

Keep foods as close to their natural state as possible. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, free range eggs and fresh fish are all great choices.

Minimally processed foods can also be good for you. Frozen vegetables, frozen fruit, steel cut oats, whole wheat pasta and olive oil, are all examples of minimally processed foods that are considered "clean foods".

"Clean Eating" does not mean your food has to be boring or bland. Herbs and spices add zing to your dishes, and some boost your immune system. Cumin, Oregano, and Basil all have added health benefits.

Keep hydrated!

Make sure you are getting the essential vitamins and minerals that you need. A daily multivitamin, this is your overall insurance policy ensuring you are getting all the basics every day. Omega-3 oils, we know the importance of these for brain health and cardiovascular health. Look for a high concentration of EPA DHA Vitamin D3. An essential part of a health regime, especially living in places where you don't get enough D3 from the natural sunlight. Helps to prevent against some hormone-related cancers, and supports your immune system, healthy bones, and mood/hormone regulation. Probiotics boost our immune system, help with indigestion, IBS, and gut health. Also, more and more research is showing that Probiotics also help with brain health.



