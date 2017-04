Jenny Keller shows us how to make our own terrariums.

Plant the perfect plant party with your girlfriends or craft a unique Mother's Day gift with terrariums!

Jenny Keller shows us how to host a terrarium making party with a step by step demo. Jenny is a baker, author and stylist based out of Washington. On her website she gives decorating tips, recipes, table decoration inspiration and more.

