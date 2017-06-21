Team up with the Storm's Alysha Clark to brighten a child's day

Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark previewed the team's upcoming toy drive to benefit Seattle Children's, an event that's been close to her heart since she first arrived in the Emerald City.

Take your donations to the Huddle outside Section 118 at KeyArena on Thursday, July 6th, when the Storm takes on the New York Liberty. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm

Here's Seattle Children's Wish List:

‘GO Cart’ game system (gamersoutreach.org) Twistable Crayola Crayons (Mini Size) Crayola Crayons Fuzzy coloring posters (8” x 10” size) Teen items and activities Infant rattles, handheld Oball, Winkle Sensory Tactile toys (sound, light, texture) Board books New release/popular DVDs (No VHS) $5 and $10 gift cards (music, book stores, movies, restaurants, Target, Amazon) Uno card games

Other priority items include:

Radio Flyer Pathfinder Red Wagons

CDs (lullabies, relaxation, all ages, spiritual)

Snap-together model kits

Tickets to local attractions and events

Small Lego sets

Play-Doh (party packs)

Teen magazine subscriptions (fashion, cars)

Spanish, Vietnamese and Russian videos, books and music

Thomas the Train brand items

Playing cards

© 2017 KING-TV