Team up with Seahawk Doug Baldwin in anti-bullying campaign

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has teamed up with La-Z-Boy Seattle and Committee for Children on a mission to tackle a serious, insidious and growing issue: bullying. And he's calling on parents to join the conversation.

Doug joined New Day NW, along with Chris Waskho from La-Z-Boy Seattle, and Mia Doces from Committee for Children, to outline the campaign and share their collective passion for raising awareness and offering strategies for prevention.

CLICK HERE for more information about Committee for Children and the anti-bullying campaign

