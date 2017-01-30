Teaching children to be intelligent peacemakers

Author and youth advocate Dwayne Bryant

SEATTLE - Author and youth advocate Dwayne Bryant has been on the front lines in Chicago helping young men and women be intelligent peacemakers within their community, amongst each other and police authorities. Bryant travels all over the country teaching youth about the power they have within as well as how to put away fear and find mutual respect with people of authority.

"I just want police officers, I want students, I want families to understand that everyone is responsible for creating mutual respect, shared responsibility and accountability. It's not just the police, it's not just the community, but we all have to have a role in that."

His book The STOP: Improving Police and Community Relations is a national call to end violence between community members and authorities. Bryant shares seven real-life personal encounters with law enforcement from his childhood into adulthood.

Copyright 2016 KING