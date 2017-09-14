SEATTLE - Back-to-school is not just for students, but for hardworking teachers as well. Old Navy has partnered with Pharrell Williams' creative collection, i am OTHER, to pay tribute to the extraordinary teachers across the United States in a series of eight music videos. Each teacher selected writes and performs their songs in which they impart important messages to youths all while wearing the latest Old Navy back-to-school attire.

Beth Fortune, the orchestra director at Washington Middle School in Seattle, was chosen to make a music video for the ONWard! album. She wrote and performed the song "Be Myself" with three of her students. The song relays an important message that if you can never lose if you bet on yourself.

All videos featured can be found on Old Navy's YouTube page, as well as Apple Music and Spotify.

