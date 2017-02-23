SEATTLE - It’s Thursday! Time to throw it back for this week’s #TBT to KeyArena’s construction, life after the 1962 World’s Fair, and the beloved home of the Seattle Supersonics. Iconic stars such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley made an appearance in the late ‘60’s, followed by the 1974 NBA All-Star Game. Historian Feliks Banel takes us on a journey through KeyArena’s rich history and its vital contribution to the Seattle we know and love.

