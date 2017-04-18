Tasty English muffin chicken toast

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Everyone loves a good English muffin and this Sunday, April 23, we can all celebrate one of our favorite breakfast treats with English Muffin Day!

Chef John Sundstrom shows us some great ideas to spruce up an English muffin, especially his English Muffin Chicken Toast. You can find the full recipe below, watch the video for the demo. For more of Chef' John's tasty cooking make sure to check out Lark Restaurant.

What you'll need:

4 ea. Thomas’® English muffins, split 2 tbsp. Butter Kosher or sea salt Half Rotisserie or roasted chicken ¼ cup Mayonnaise 1 tsp. Whole grain mustard ¼ cup Basil leaves, torn 1/4 cup Scallion, thin sliced Kosher or sea salt Fresh ground black pepper

How to put it together:

Heat a medium sized saute pan, add butter, toast English muffins until golden and crispy, turn over and warm for a few seconds. Remove pan from heat before plating. Sprinkle with salt. Tear rotisserie chicken into bite sized pieces, include the skin, discard bones. Place meat and skin on a cookie sheet and broil in oven for 2-3 minutes to heat and crisp up skin. Mix mustard and mayonnaise together, spread on toasted English muffins, then top each piece with warmed chicken. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Sprinkle basil leaves and scallion over top of each sandwich. Serve open face.

