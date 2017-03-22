Tap your way to better health with EFT therapy

There's a type of hands-on therapy that combines the ancient Chinese practice of acupressure, and modern psychology in a unique way to health physical and emotional ailments, including post traumatic stress in military veterans.

It's called Emotional Freedom Technique, or EFT, and practitioner Pixie Stevenson shared more about how the therapy works. She also led the New Day audience through a tapping exercise to relieve stress.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Pixie's practice, which includes mind/body therapy, massage therapy, and life coaching.

Copyright 2017 KING