Talking to teens about suicide

Many parents and other adults find it difficult to bring up the subject of suicide with their teenagers. What should or shouldn't be said?

Therapist Kristin Rivas, and Jo Anna Rockwood, a psychologist at Alderwood Middle School in Lynnwood, shared how to start a meaningful conversation.

Jo Anna helped spearhead SOS, a school-based suicide prevention program being used in all schools in the Edmond School District.

Please check out these additional resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (this number is staffed 24 hours a day)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

Teen Link Helpline: 866-TEENLINK (866-833-6546) - this number is staffed from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST

Teen Link website: 866TeenLink.org

The Trevor Project (dedicated to helping those in the LGBTQ community): 866-488-7386

The Trevor Project website: www.TheTrevorProject.org

