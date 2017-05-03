Tales of success from former Chanel CEO, Maureen Chiquet

Former Chanel CEO Maureen Chiquet talks about her new book and the decisions that shaped her professional life.

Since 2007, Maureen Chiquet has been at the helm of the private French fashion house, Chanel. In 2016, she stepped down.

Drawing on experience not only from Chanel, but companies like Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic, Maureen talks about the decisions that have shaped her professional career.

Today she discusses her new book, "Beyond the Label: Women, Leadership, and Success on Our Own Terms," She reflects on her work with Chanel, the challenges and rewards of being a woman in the workplace, and how to shape a meaningful career path.

Learn more about Maureen and her new book on her website, click here.

