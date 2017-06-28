Take control of your health with these 5 wellness apps

It’s never too late to get on a path towards a healthier lifestyle and these 5 wellness apps can help. Monica Nickelsburg from Geekwire joins us on New Day NW to show us how they work.
- Couch to 5K - Audio coach tells you when to walk and run so you can slowly build up to 3 miles
- Strava - Detailed stats for running, hiking, and cycling
- Happify - Set mental health goals and work toward them through simple games and activities
- Sleep Cycle - Analyzes sleep patterns to find the best time to wake you up (within a set window)
-
Apple Health - Tracks health stats on your iPhone
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs