Take control of your health with these 5 wellness apps

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT June 28, 2017

It’s never too late to get on a path towards a healthier lifestyle and these 5 wellness apps can help. Monica Nickelsburg from Geekwire joins us on New Day NW to show us how they work.

  • Couch to 5K - Audio coach tells you when to walk and run so you can slowly build up to 3 miles
  • Strava - Detailed stats for running, hiking, and cycling
  • Happify - Set mental health goals and work toward them through simple games and activities
  • Sleep Cycle - Analyzes sleep patterns to find the best time to wake you up (within a set window)
  • Apple Health - Tracks health stats on your iPhone
     

