Take control of summer beauty challenges with a few simple fixes

Beauty expert Stacy Cox shared her favorite ways to keep calm, cool, and collected, when hot summer temperatures and humidity over-stimulate your complexion.

WHAT IS IT? A handheld gadget that resembles pen uses red and blue, UV Free, FDA cleared, light to surround a blemish and heal it by reducing inflammation and bacteria. As soon a you feel a blemish forming under your skin don't wait, mobilize with [http://Neutrogena's Acne Light Therapy Spot Treatment.]Neutrogena's Acne Light Therapy Spot Treatment. The worst thing to do is pick or pop a blemish... it can cause the bacteria to spread and result in scarring and pigmentation. You use this light therapy device 3 times a day for 2 minutes at a time and results can be seen in just two days. It's easy to use on clean skin and the device automatically turns off after the 2 minutes elapses. The blue light helps to destroy lingering bacteria while the red light works in tandem to reduce redness and inflammation. This is easy and essential to pack on a vacation so the unexpected doesn't pop up (pun is totally intended!)

WHAT IS IT? This has been my go-to for covering my roots in between colorings. Grayaway is perfect for instantly and easily blending in with your hair color, letting you look your best without the need to re-dye roots (before you’re ready). EverPro Beauty's secret to success is how they use color-matching pigments to seamlessly blend into hair color, whether you’re coloring grays or lighter roots (if you dye your hair darker). It comes in two delivery systems: The Root Concealer Spray & The Root Touch Up Magnetic Powder. Either comes in handy when the summer sun attacks your tresses and your color fades faster then you anticipated. At that moment you need a quick fix especially if you're on a vacation and no where near your hair stylist. Do not grab for your kids' crayons or felt tipped markers ladies! Don't do it. Get GrayAway!

WHAT IS IT? If the summer sun, sea salt, chlorine and sweat have left both your face and body feeling dry and scaly… Generation Klean to your rescue with their Face & Body Kleanser. Men, women and teens can "180" the feel of their skin in the first application of this Korean inspired skincare product. In the shower or at the sink place some Generation Klean Kleanser in your fingertips, massage gently on the area needing some love and rinse. It's that easy. It smooths and gently buff and exfoliates which results in glowing bright, soft skin. The magic trifecta of ingredients that work synergistically together are aloe vera, rosemary leaf extract and ginkgo biloba with zero synthetic fragrance, parabens or glycol. And GK throws us the coolest bonus ladies, as their Kleanser is great to use as a primer BEFORE you apply your makeup. Hollywood makeup artists and estheticians are getting their celebrity clients hooked because it works so fast and delivers instant gratification in a variety of ways. So to recap: 1 bottle, 3 things! Cleanse/exfoliate WHOLE BODY AND Prime Face. For the gal-on-the-go with a limited budget or if you define yourself as a "lazy girl" and less is more getting ready daily, this one bottle is your ticket to easy results and tons of compliments about your glowing complexion head to toe.

WHAT IS IT? Summer is definitely the season to socialize! We have back-to-back weddings, impromptu get togethers, summer concerts, barbecues plus picnics and little vacations sprinkled all over the place. At the close of each day all you're aiming for is your head to hit a pillow as quickly as possible. Well let it hit the pillow BUT before it does, think to apply Musely's Eye Masks and Neck Masks THEN get your beauty rest! Everyone the lesson here is: Multi-task while you sleep and you'll reap the benefits not to mention look fierce in photos. So what makes Hydrogel Mask material so ground breaking? Well, turns out these masks were actually made possible by a medical lab's discovery - they invented hydrogel to keep burn wounds moist. Musely saw the potential application to keep skin hydrated for beauty purposes, and made their first sheet mask with the same material. Designed to target specific concerns - neck, face, forehead and eye... the masks allow you to precisely deliver ingredients customized for each area of your face & décolletage. So apply these under your eyes and neck and SLEEP IN THEM! YES, wear them overnight: The 3 layer hydrogel time-releases hydration and ingredients over 8 hours and increases skin hydration by 10%. No surprise they use only clean ingredients such as prickly pear seed oil, cucumber fruit extract, green tea extract, pomegranate and starflower to amp up our complexion. Knowing I had this big TV segment today, I slept with a set of the neck and eye masks on and woke up looking rested and ready for live TV! It made applying my makeup smoother, faster and easier plus my self confidence felt a little boost too.

